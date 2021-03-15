Philosophers, historians and politicians have raised a profound question recently: Are we living in a historical juncture, that is, in a moment of tremendous change that will affect the future of democracy in the United States as well as the fate of our species?

The myriad technological developments, the massive pandemic, climate change, and racist policies in the United States and elsewhere are all evidence of this joint. Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council recently, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the intersection of these forces, and warned that “white supremacy and the neo-Nazi movements have become a transnational threat, and the Coronavirus pandemic has been used to strengthen their support.” It also raised concerns about misuse of data on digital platforms.

Following the impeachment trial last month over the events in the Senate, René Romano, a professor at Oberlin College, asked whether America could truly be a multi-ethnic democracy? “I think a lot of this has to do with race and entitlement … Now, we are at a stage where you have to use violence to topple the results of democratic elections to protect the power of the white minority,” she said. “Any country where there is such a split over how you view reality is an unstable country,” Romano said. I am not optimistic about the future of our country ».

Even so, the benefits of a multi-ethnic democracy are clear and enormous. “The new population projections confirm the importance of ethnic minorities as a primary demographic driver for the future growth of the nation,” according to Brookings’ reports. In particular, US census data predicts that by 2027, people of color between the ages of 18 and 29 will be the majority for their age group. They will be the most talented majority.

Research by Bonita Stewart and I for our book Grace: Women of Color Collaborate to Lead, Empower, and Thrive, shows that young black and Latina women are well-educated, ambitious, task-driven, and extraordinarily innovative. As a result, college leaders who tap into the capabilities and potential of workers of color will reap the economic benefits of revitalizing diversity as a competitive advantage.

However, by all indications, the labor market is not ready for a multicultural workforce. The data obtained from a recent “LinkedIn” survey of 2,000 black professionals in the United States confirms our findings on black women with regard to increased scrutiny in employment and the job that black professionals are good at. The results of the poll stated: We continue to persevere, backed by evidence, that black women “win” nearly every day. It’s been five years since the last permanent CEO of a Fortune 500 company was a black woman, but two have been appointed this year. In January, Rosalind Brewer was appointed CEO of Walgreen Potts Allianz, which is number 19 on the Fortune 500 list. And recently, Thassunda Brown Dockett was chosen as the next CEO of TIAA Investment and Retirement, a number 81 on the list, and replaces Roger Ferguson Jr., making it the first time that a company on the Fortune 500 list has replaced a black CEO with a black one as well.

Brewer described her career journey and offered advice to succeed as an African-American CEO. She acknowledged the micro-assaults are real, and Brewer urged black women to turn negatives into positives. And using the critical thinking skills that she developed as a chemist, I learned to be more prepared when entering a meeting. She also tried to calm her anger and bring out the facts. “People will listen if you speak with conviction,” she says. Get rid of feelings and put forth the facts ».

Brewer emphasized that her best advice came from her former boss: “Control your integrity, and know that everything you do will be monitored.” This fits perfectly with the wisdom her mother gave her years ago: “Always be a woman. Stay balanced, even when no one is watching. ” Brewer also said: Effective leaders should be quick-thinking and curious about what they don’t know. Those who follow this advice, who want to reap the benefits of a multi-ethnic workforce, and who want to reach the most profitable side, have the resources to help them.

And for male leaders, in particular, Harvard Business Review has published a recipe for improving male allies, advice given by two white college professors: Just watch out. Increase your awareness by seeing and hearing gender and racial language and actions. Ask the women about their experiences. Then take action to stop micro-assaults.

* A strategic expert in the field of communications

To be published under a special arrangement with the Christian Science Monitor service.