Aluminum coils at the Alucoat factory in Linares (Jaén). Jose Manuel Pedrosa

It has just been 110 years since Álvaro Figueroa, Count of Romanones (who was Prime Minister of Alfonso XIII), and his brother Gonzalo, Count of Mejorada del Campo, created in Linares (Jaén) the society of San Gonzalo for the elaboration of aluminum objects, lead and derivatives. Since then, the factory has experienced numerous vicissitudes and ownership changes, but throughout this time it has not ceased production. During the Civil War, the casings of the bullets and other ammunition for the Ministry of Defense came from here, and years later the blanks or formats for the National Mint and Stamp Factory were also made. Eleven decades later, what is now called Alucoat, which has belonged to the Alibérico Group since 2001, is a European benchmark in lacquering aluminum coils between 20 and 500 microns thick.

“We have become an essential company because we supply the health and pharmaceutical sectors and also food and transport,” underlines Clemente González, president of Alibérico, a family group that employs more than 1,200 people in 35 subsidiaries located in seven countries. The Linares plant, which accounts for 15% of Alibérico’s business volume, is, together with the Sabiñánigo plant, the oldest in the company.

Love at first sight

The Galician businessman Clemente González’s love affair with the San Gonzalo factory dates back to 1972, when he arrived in Linares as a trainee aeronautical engineer with the old National Aluminum Company. Even then, he was surprised by the potential of this center, although he never imagined that he would end up buying it three decades later, when the company belonged to the former SEPI. “We suffered a lot in the first years because the losses doubled the labor costs, but I never doubted that we could straighten the course,” González recalls. And so it was, in 2020, and despite the pandemic, Alucoat beat its turnover figures, with 38 million euros with the production of more than 8,000 tons of fine aluminum. Of it, a third is sold in Spain and the other two thirds are exported to fifty countries.

The lacquered aluminum that leaves the Linarense plant reaches hospitals and pharmacies daily through vials for injectables, syrup closures or in the packaging of the most recognized brands of antibiotics. In the food sector, the main companies that manufacture dairy desserts, such as custards, curds and chocolate creams, use Alucoat products as they value the high anti-corrosion and anti-humidity properties of their packaging. On an industrial level, lacquered aluminum coils are used for the construction of health centers due to their antibacterial coatings. And they can also be found in the interior thermal insulation of roofs or the manufacture of ventilation ducts, as is the case of the air conditioning of the Washington metro.

In the same Alucoat complex in Linares there is another factory for the production of aluminum honeycomb, a material with extraordinary properties in terms of rigidity and lightness, designed exclusively for last generation products, for use in architecture, industry and transport of masses.

But beyond the technological component, González highlights the value of human resources: “We bet a lot on the territories when we feel the proximity of local administrations, although, sometimes, they are not aware of what they have.” A constant of the company are the collaboration agreements with the VET institutes and with the University for the incorporation of young people, first in practices and later to the Alucoat staff. The Linarense company has a workforce of 73 workers (94% of them with a permanent contract) and generates another dozen jobs in auxiliary logistics companies.

Alucoat is one of the main references of Alibérico. Coatings have been produced in other factories for works as unique as the Agbar tower in Barcelona or the Vela tower at BBVA in Madrid, and also in the Irizar group’s electric buses or in the Talgo high-speed trains. Similarly, Alibérico puts its stamp on anti-noise panels, road markings, tunnel linings or also in service stations.