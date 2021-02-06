Finally do more sport, lose weight – or build up your wealth systematically now? January is the classic month for putting new resolutions into practice – or not. You have to become more sporty and lighter in another way. But with internationally diversified ETF savings plans, there is a good chance of a decent increase in money. From Brigitte Watermann

A.Equity investment is a marathon, not a sprint. The longer the investment period, the greater the chance of attractive returns, “says Christine Bortenlänger, Managing Director of Deutsches Aktieninstitut. Anyone who deals with the subject of long-term asset accumulation – for example for their own children – is well advised to take this advice seriously “Perseverance and diversification are a successful strategy for everyone on the stock market,” said Bortenlänger.

Anyone who has a lot of money and has the opportunity to invest it on a long-term and internationally diversified basis can be happy. The compound interest effect on the capital employed can come into its own right from the start. But many investors don’t have a chunk of money to invest in one go. Many studies show that the cost average effect often touted in the sale of savings plans is a myth. But most investors have no choice – just the option to put money aside month after month to build wealth.

For them, a savings plan is the ideal way to get there – it also has a disciplinary effect. However, not all savings plans are the same. Internationally broadly diversified equity ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds, in German: exchange-traded (index funds)) are the method of choice for systematic asset accumulation.

Invest inexpensively and with a high return

The principle of ETFs is simple, as John Bogle, who is considered to be the inventor of index funds for private investors, once explained: “Don’t look for a needle in a haystack, buy the whole haystack right away.” ETF buyers acquire a broadly diversified financial investment at particularly low costs, which often brings more long-term returns than comparable actively managed investment funds.

Because with index investments you always do as good or bad as the index on which the ETF was launched. Actively managed funds, on the other hand, which cover the same investment universe, may outperform the index, but only a minority of fund managers manage to beat their respective benchmarks over the long term. And investors, on the other hand, are rarely in the fortunate position of having selected such a top fund for their portfolio.

But how do you best implement your savings plans? When setting up a savings plan account, the following applies: Often a single ETF savings plan on an internationally diversified stock index is sufficient. Anyone who relies on accumulation funds, i.e. funds that do not distribute income but instead invest it back in the fund assets immediately, also benefits from a kind of compound interest effect.

In our current study, we present the ETF savings plan offer at well-known branch banks as well as online banks and brokers in detail. We place a focus on internationally diversified equity ETFs – and a focus on selected international sustainability ETFs. Sustainable funds and ETFs are in vogue – at the end of September 2020, the managed assets of open sustainability products had increased significantly to 129 billion euros according to the BVI fund association. But it is still a niche market. That can change if the companies active in investment advice and portfolio management also have to ask their customers explicitly about their sustainability preferences when it comes to investments from 2022, as provided by EU rules.

Range expanded, fees stable

Compared to 2020 (see edition 17/2020) it is noticeable that the vast majority of houses have again expanded their overall range of ETF savings plans. And with Scalable Capital and Smartbroker, two new providers have been added. Scalable Capital immediately took the lead in terms of the total number of ETF savings plans on offer, followed by Flatex. It is clear that ETF saving has long become a trend among German investors, the banks say in unison. At Consorsbank, for example, the demand for ETF savings plans grew by around a third every year from 2015 to 2019, and in 2020 there was an even greater increase: “Compared to the previous year, the volume in ETF savings plans in 2020 increased by more than 80 percent “said a spokesman. “Many active traders also see it as sensible to invest part of their money regularly in an ETF savings plan and thus to participate in the development of entire markets or topics,” says Sabine Meyer, director responsible for product and Trade offer at the savings bank broker.

There was also a lot of movement in the minimum savings rate: only six of the 17 banks and brokers we looked at are expecting a monthly minimum savings rate of 50 euros. In many places, it starts from 25 euros – at Neobroker Trade Republic from ten euros and at ING since mid-October 2020 even from one euro. Now almost nobody can talk their way out of it and “forget” to implement their good intentions. ING’s move should further increase competition in this segment.

Hardly anything has changed in the standard price model of banks and brokers for ETF savings plans. The order costs of banks and brokers differ in some cases significantly. Percentage pricing models or low flat rates are common, regardless of the order size. Some providers also stipulate a minimum fee or a fixed fee plus a percentage scale. With higher fixed fees, small savings plan orders can quickly become quite expensive. Then it is advisable to save less often, for example only once a quarter, but with higher amounts.

However, if you can set aside more per month, a lower flat rate is often the cheaper alternative. It is of course even nicer for investors if the standard condition for ETF savings plans is zero, as is the case with Scalable Capital and Trade Republic. Speaking of fees: With the vast majority of banks and brokers in the comparison, custody account management is free if you regularly feed a savings plan. Flatex also demands a deposit fee of 0.1 percent per year from savings plan investors.

Free promotions not everywhere

It is also good if your provider offers a wide range of free savings plans. Because then the savings rate flows into wealth accumulation without any deduction. Brokers often conclude marketing agreements with ETF providers for this purpose. However, the bait ETFs may swap out after a while. Investors should keep an eye on this, because the banks usually do not actively provide information if an ETF that has previously been saved for free suddenly becomes chargeable.

Our tip: If you can no longer save your previous ETF for free at your bank, but you can save another ETF on the same index, then leave the money you have saved up to date and simply redirect your savings rate to the new ETF, which is free . With the providers DKB, Hypovereinsbank, Netbank, Onvista Bank and Targobank, investors are currently looking in vain for free ETF savings plans (see table).

ETFs on the well-known world indices MSCI World, FTSE Developed (both indices on developed markets) and MSCI ACWI or FTSE All World (both indices on developed markets plus emerging markets) are particularly suitable for broadly diversified long-term asset accumulation. Which ETF on these indices you choose is of secondary importance. The main thing is that saving on it is as cheap as possible. We asked the banks and brokers to filter their savings plan offers specifically for these ETFs – and show how many of these ETFs can be bought free of charge from the brokers.

An overview of the ETF savings plan offers from major banks and brokers

Selected file ETFs world – who has them on offer?

Sustainability funds are becoming increasingly popular with investors. If you want to invest your money according to ecological, social and business ethical criteria, you not only invest with a clear conscience, you also don’t have to forego returns. A current study by the fund rating agency Morningstar shows “that sustainable funds not only have no performance disadvantages, but are more than average” – and not just in a corona crash, but over several periods of time. We have therefore also included the range of sustainable ETF savings plans in our overview. Some brokers also have free savings plans on offer here.

In overview 2, we show in detail which selected, recommendable global stock ETFs are offered by banks and brokers – at regular costs or even free of charge. We have concentrated on 14 ETFs on the aforementioned global indices and on four sustainability indices. According to the book “The Financial Test Strategy”, on which the author of this article co-wrote, the latter are among the strictest sustainability indices. Investors who want to bet on them should make sure that sustainable stocks really end up in the ETF’s portfolio. This is the case with the ETFs listed in the table. Scalable Capital is the only broker that actually offers all of the ETFs mentioned in the savings plan at a cost of zero euros.