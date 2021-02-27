Multiple high jump world champion Blanca Vlašić chose between Olympic gold and a million dollars. Her words are quoted by RT.

Vlašić stated that the loss of a million dollars would not be on the list of her life’s failures. “Competition at the Olympics is definitely more difficult, and defeat is perceived as much more tragic. Money has never been an incentive for me, ”she added. According to the athlete, if something happened, then it should have happened.

Vlašić is a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, a four-time world champion (twice indoors), and a European champion. Her personal best is 2.08 meters. The athlete is the sister of the midfielder of the Moscow CSKA Moscow Nikola Vlasic.

In 2019, Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene spoke about her income. She said that her earnings are about 250 thousand a month, adding that “this is not football, where you sign a contract and then you can sit on the bench.” Lasitskene stressed that her earnings are formed from the salary and prize money.