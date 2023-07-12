Multiple vote, the government wants to speed up

The not too hidden hope is that Brembo’s escape to Holland is only the latest. After having had to cash in on FCA’s departure to Amsterdam, in fact, Piazza Affari had to greet Alberto Bombassei’s creature who preferred to move arms and baggage to a place where corporate governance is closer to long-term shareholders. The executive, therefore, has chosen to speed up the so-called capital bill which will be examined by the Senate. The cornerstones of the provision, designed and coordinated by the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, are intended to revive the asphyxiated capital market. As? Through the introduction of multiple or plural voting. It is a kind of “loyalty bonus” for those who have held a significant share package for the longest time. And voting rights could be multiplied by two, by three or even by ten.

The scheme is the one applied by Exor when he decided to move to Holland. At the time, in fact, the holding company of Lambs it had adopted a mechanism which guaranteed five voting rights for each share held by the shareholders who would hold the shares for at least five years. And 10 voting rights for those who would have held them for two decades. In this way, to have 51% of the voting rights it would have been sufficient to control 5.1% of Exor itself. Even Stellantis, born from the marriage between Fca And Psais listed on Amsterdam. And he’s in great company: I’m here Iveco, Ferrari, Campari, Stm and, in a few weeks, also Brembo.

The family Bombassei, which holds 53.5% of Brembo’s share package, will tend to hold 77% of the voting rightsor. More than a quotation, a monarchy. Curious, among other things, that the Bergamo-based company, a flagship of our local industry, has been side by side with Pirelli on several occasions to create a colossus of auto components. We looked to her when, very recently, the government announced that it will activate the golden power over the company Bicocca. And Brembo could be the last giant to leave Piazza Affari.

