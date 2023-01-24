January is being a bloody month in California. After the “horrific massacre” of six people in a house in the town of Goshen, located in the San Joaquin Valley, in the middle of the month and the multiple murder of 11 people in a dance hall in Monterey Park at a party celebrating the Chinese New Year, this Monday the authorities have reported a “shooting with multiple victims” in Half Moon Bay, a town located south of San Francisco.

According to the local station of the NBC chain and other media in the area, at least four people have died after different shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Three victims were found at a location on San Mateo Road (Highway 92). A fourth victim was found at a nearby location, the source said. Three other people are injured in critical condition, according to ABC7 News.

According to the latter media, in the first shooting, which occurred at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, one person was killed and three were seriously injured. All the injured have been transported to Stanford Medical Center. In the second shooting, at the Rice Tucking-Soil Farm, there are three dead. ABC7 News has broadcast images of the arrest of a suspect near the shooting sites and the San Mateo County police have reported that “at this time there is no threat to the community.”

Moment of the arrest of the suspect in the Half Moon Bay (California) shootings, in a television screen capture.

There has been a large police deployment in the area all afternoon, with patrol cars and helicopters.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

