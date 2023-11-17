Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:09 p.m.



| Updated 11:25 p.m.

New shooting in the United States. This time at the New Hampshire Psychiatric Hospital in Concord. As reported by the authorities through X (formerly Twitter) there are “multiple victims.” At the moment the number of deaths and injuries is unknown.

«We are aware of the situation developing at New Hampshire Hospital. “The police are on the scene and responding,” authorities indicated on social media. They also report that the suspect in the shooting has died.