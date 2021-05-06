In the last minutes, several users have reported through forums and social networks that they were having Xbox Live issues, which prevented them from starting all digital games, both those purchased by the players themselves, and those included in Xbox Game Pass.

As every time a similar problem occurs, the official account of Xbox Support has shared a tweet in which he warned that there are several users affected by these Xbox Live problems. Specifically, the error affects some games and applications, and from the support account they assure that they are already trying to solve the problem.

We’re aware some users are unable to launch their games & apps. We’re working with the proper teams now to get this resolved. You can watch for updates here or at https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj – Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 6, 2021

Multiple Users Affected by New Xbox Live Issues

However, it seems that the use of video games and applications is not the only one that is affecting some Xbox console players. As we can read on the page of Xbox Live Status, the problems have also afflicted the Microsoft Store, preventing entry for any activity in it.

We know that some users cannot start their games and applications. We are working with the right teams now to figure this out. You can stay tuned for updates here or at Xbox.com/status

As we can see in the image, right now the Xbox status page shows us three aspects that are being affected by these problems with Xbox Live, being the following:

Store and subscriptions

Games

Cloud games

For now, we can only wait for Microsoft to be able to solve these problems, about which we will inform you as we have news about it.