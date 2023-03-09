Immersive virtual reality for the rehabilitation of people with multiple sclerosis. The ‘Helping Hands’ project, dedicated to Sm patients followed by the Irccs Santa Maria Nascente Center in Milan of the Don Gnocchi Foundation, aims to enhance its use, promoted by the Foundation together with Nokia and Armundia Group. The goal is “to work on the patient’s resilience, in particular the motivation to consciously adhere to the indications of the rehabilitation programs and to maintain correct behaviors relating to physical activity, healthy eating and psychological well-being, also thanks to video-scenarios that can be used with the use of the virtual reality that allow the patient to ‘immerse’ in environments designed ad hoc for the rehabilitation program”.

Since 2016 – explains a note – some patients with multiple sclerosis, coming from various Italian regions and followed by the Irccs Santa Maria Nascente, have been accompanied to the Maddalena archipelago by a qualified medical-nursing staff to measure themselves in a different context, such as that of sailing courses in the waters of Sardinia, learning to better understand one’s limits and potential. The initiative was accompanied by healthy and correct diet programs developed by a nutritionist biologist and constant and targeted rehabilitation treatment by the Don Gnocchi Foundation team. Patients can now relive this experience even remotely, thanks to immersive virtual reality viewers that reproduce four thematic video-scenarios on nutrition (‘kitchen’ setting), physical activity (‘sailing’ setting), meditation and psychological well-being ( ‘mindfulness’ setting) and physical rehabilitation (‘beach’ setting).

The Helping Hands project was funded by Nokia, which made it possible to purchase the necessary hardware equipment, including a 3D camera with which the three-dimensional footage of the sessions in Sardinia was made. The remaining funds will go towards physiotherapy and virtual reality sessions. In addition, Nokia staff processed the footage and created the scenario videos. Armundia, a digital company specializing in the design and supply of innovative digital platforms, instead provided the consultancy and technical and specialist assistance service, complete with the supply of the VR viewer, to create, implement and make the immersive virtual reality experience easily usable.

“The rules for adopting a lifestyle and a diet with a synergistic action with that of specific drugs are today based on scientific evidence – underlines Laura Mendozzi, neurologist at the Irccs Center in Milan of the Don Gnocchi Foundation and project manager – We will use virtual reality because scientific literature has confirmed not only its highly engaging aspect, but also greater effectiveness compared to standard approaches in terms of clinical, motivational and psychological improvements”.

“For particularly impactful diseases such as multiple sclerosis – highlights Giuseppina Di Foggia, CEO and vice president of Nokia Italia – physical activity plays a key role in improving the well-being of patients, regardless of the severity of the disease. The innovative rehabilitation model multidisciplinary that the researchers of the Don Gnocchi Foundation have developed provides neuromotor rehabilitation, physical activity and awareness.The fruitful collaboration with the Foundation and Armundia Group pushes us to continue in this direction, both with technology and with Nokia people who have dedicated themselves to project with enthusiasm. At Nokia Italia we are committed to social issues concerning inclusion, diversity and disability with important projects to attract skills. We want to make digital technologies available to the partner ecosystem to enable positive change for people and communities. Because, as has af stopped the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, ‘we will defeat multiple sclerosis together'”.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Don Gnocchi Foundation and Nokia Italia, providing our direct expertise on technologies, devices and immersive reality experiences at the service of improving the care of patients affected by multiple sclerosis – says Gianluca Berghella, CEO and president of Armundia Group – Indeed, virtual reality is proving to be a powerful and promising tool in healthcare, with the potential to improve patients’ diagnosis, treatment and quality of life.The Helping Hands project is a virtuous case where tools and technologies are at the service of a broader vision of strategic innovation that puts people at the center with an inclusive approach, helping them to face the disease in a serene and comfortable way.We know the added value that virtual technologies offer both in terms of experiential involvement both on a therapeutic level, and we are convinced that making the project fruitful bile to patients, while maintaining a very realistic immersive effect, is an effective and rapid way to extend the applicability of the experimental approach and thus make it even more sustainable”.