The collaborative bond between is strengthened and expanded National Pro Loco Union of Italy (Unpli) and Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism). The two organizations have renewed the current memorandum of understanding, extending its operations to further areas of intervention. The document was signed yesterday at the Unpli headquarters by the two national presidents and provides – we read in a note – the “convinced support of the Unpli for the information, awareness and fundraising initiatives carried out by Aism, starting with ‘The Apple of Aism'” – event promoted by the Association and scheduled, on 4, 7 and 8 October in 5 thousand Italian squares – to which Unpli and Pro Loco contribute through presence and awareness-raising activities.

“With over 6,200 Pro Loco, associations widely present in Italy and around 600 thousand volunteers – underlines Antonino La Spina, president of Unpli – we are proud to be able to relaunch our commitment alongside Aism. The Pro Loco have always been involved, not only in an extensive action to promote the territories, but also in activities of convinced solidarity, alongside important associations such as Aism, or independently, in support of individual communities. A work which – adds La Spina – thanks to the renewed agreement will allow us to side with Aism with even more incisiveness, also working on many common themes”.

“Let’s do someMultiple Sclerosis Agenda 2025 – he claims Francesco Vacca, national president of Aism – the core of our renewed collaboration, inspired by the idea of ​​building an open, inclusive and supportive social culture. Together with Unpli, we believe in building common values ​​starting from the closest places and in promoting social integration through active participation in cultural, tourist and sporting events, which represent opportunities for social cohesion and inclusion. Furthermore – continues Vacca – Unpli’s support is fundamental to raise awareness among the population and local institutions through meetings and initiatives to promote values ​​such as diversity, social inclusion, human rights, accessibility and active citizenship”.

With the aim of promoting and supporting the full implementation of the rights of people with multiple sclerosis and their active participation in community life – continues the joint note – the agreement also includes the development of opportunities and proposals for cultural, recreational, folklore, gastronomic, sporting in the territories. The launch of joint actions is also envisaged to raise awareness among the population, administrators and local communities to bring out the values ​​of diversity, social inclusion and cultural diversity. Among the other initiatives planned, there are also common activities and projects on the subject of accessibility and social tourism, also with reference to the institutions’ awareness-raising activities on the issues of the culture of welcoming people with special needs.

Unpli also signed the ‘Charter of Rights of People with MS’ and related pathologies, the 10 rights that embrace a vast range of aspects: from the right to health and research that are equal for all, to self-determination and inclusion, passing through the right to work, education and training, and also include access to information, communication and active participation as well as promoting innovation and simplification to facilitate the daily lives of those living with these diseases. The recognition of these rights allows people to pursue their dreams and look to the future with hope, going beyond the disease.

About the ‘Day of Giving’ on 4 October – concludes the note – on 7 and 8 October, ‘the Aism Apple’ returns. The information and awareness event, promoted by Aism, takes place under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic and sees the presence, in 5 thousand Italian squares, of 14 thousand volunteers to inform and invite them to choose a bag of apples, from three different quality, in exchange for a minimum donation of 10 euros. The funds raised will go to guarantee and strengthen services for people with multiple sclerosis and to support scientific research, the only weapon to defeat this disease.