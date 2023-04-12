Writing a letter to yourself, as an opportunity to look inside yourself, but also to tell your story and to make known what it means to live with multiple sclerosis today. “The timeless letters of Io Non Sclero” is the name of the initiative at the heart of the ninth edition of the information and awareness project developed by Biogen and the Onda Foundation, the national observatory on women’s health and gender, in collaboration with the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and with the patronage of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin).

Until 5 June – details a note – it will be possible to participate on the website www.iononsclero.it and follow the initiative on the Facebook page @IoNonSclero, where over 78 thousand people share life experiences with MS every day and shed light on the true face of this neurological disease, which affects about 133 thousand Italians with growing numbers especially among the female population and a high social impact. The initiative will lead to the selection of three letters, whose authors will be named Ambassadors of the large online community and will become its spokespersons in a series of dissemination activities. All the letters participating in the initiative will be published on the website www.iononsclero.it and will enrich the hundreds of testimonials collected on the portal over the years.

“In these nine years many steps forward have been made in the management of the disease – says Francesco Vacca, national president of Aism – and if I think about how the perception and approach to the disease have changed, I can only say I am confident. Years ago the combination Sm and wheelchair, and therefore disability, was a common denominator of experiences and of the collective imagination”. Today – he assures – “this is no longer the case, thanks to the progress of scientific research, people with multiple sclerosis can in most cases maintain a good quality of life, with a life expectancy not far from those who do not receive this diagnosis and this it is reflected in the many stories shared within the Io non Sclero project”. Thinking about the future, “we hope that an ever-increasing personalization of treatment and assistance pathways – adds Vacca – can further improve the lives of those dealing with MS, with positive consequences for the whole of society”.

‘Io Non Sclero’ – continues the note – brings to light an authentic picture of the current reality of MS, a young and increasingly female disease. The latest findings highlighted in the Aism Multiple Sclerosis Barometer 2022 confirm that among the new cases there is an average of 3 women for every man affected by the disease. A scenario that we also find in the ‘numbers’ of the Io Non Sclero community, made up mainly of women (86%) and in constant evolution and growth.

“Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease that has always had a feminine connotation and which poses various obstacles for women’s lives – recalls Francesca Merzagora, president of the Onda Foundation -. There are many difficulties: at work, in the family, in the sphere of personal relationships and emotional ties. However, the many stories we have collected in these 9 years of ‘Io Non Sclero’ also tell us the other side of the coin. We’re talking about women who discovered themselves stronger than they thought, women who had the strength to reinvent themselves, who didn’t let the disease overwhelm them but governed it and never gave up on their dreams. It is these women who inspire others every day with their strength on the project channels and who also inspire us, pushing us to do our best to support this extraordinary community”.

“Io Non Sclero has been at the side of people with multiple sclerosis for nine years. We started from scratch – underlines Giuseppe Banfi, CEO of Biogen Italia – with the conviction of being able to create a free space, available to those who face this complex neurological disease , to share experiences and tell each other in an authentic way. The Io Non Sclero community shows us every day the importance of this project and makes us more and more proud and grateful to be part of it”. “For Biogen, being a leading company in the treatment of multiple sclerosis means first and foremost a commitment to responding to the 360° needs of people facing the disease beyond the therapeutic sphere, to embrace life paths and generate a positive impact at individual and social level. Io Non Sclero is an extraordinary example of the importance of this commitment”, he concludes.