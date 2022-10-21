Janssen announces the reimbursement in Italy of the oral drug ponesimod in adult patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (Smrr). Ponesimod received in May 2021 from the European Medicines Agency EMA the indication for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis with active disease defined on the basis of clinical or radiological characteristics, which include the relapsing-remitting and secondarily progressive active forms. This was announced by the pharmaceutical company of the American group Johnson & Johnson, underlining that ponesimod is able to reduce the annualized relapse rate by more than 30% compared to another oral drug.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects an estimated 2.8 million people worldwide, including 1.2 million in Europe and about 133,000 in Italy, Janssen recalls in a note. In particular, about 85% of diagnosed people have an onset of disease with a relapsing-remitting course, characterized by acute episodes of the disease (relapses), alternating with periods of complete or partial well-being (remission). Symptoms of the disease differ from person to person, based on the location of the lesions in the central nervous system. Among the most common are fatigue, pain, coordination and vision disorders, attention deficit and memory loss, up to depressive disorders. The disease can arise at any age, but according to studies the most affected are the 20-40 year olds; in Europe, MS represents the second most common cause of neurological disability in young adults, after the trauma caused by road accidents. There is also a greater predisposition to develop the disease in women, affected up to 3 times more than in men.

“Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune neurodegenerative disease, caused by an abnormal reaction of the immune defenses that attack some components of the central nervous system, not recognized by the body as self – explains Claudio Gasperini, director of Uoc Neurology and Neurophysiopathology of San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital. of Rome, coordinator of the Sin Group (Italian Society of Neurology) for multiple sclerosis. It is characterized by the loss of myelin, the substance that covers the nerve fibers, in different areas of the central nervous system, mainly in the optic nerves, cerebellum and medulla In an initial inflammatory phase, the demyelination process causes lesions (plaques) which can however evolve into a chronic phase, in which they take on scar-like characteristics “. It is a disease that “mainly affects young people in the most productive age group, both from a work, social and personal point of view – underlines Francesco Vacca, president of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) – For this reason, the research and innovation are essential to identify increasingly targeted and effective treatments, in order to mitigate the symptoms associated with the disease and ensure optimal quality of life even for those affected “.

The efficacy of ponesimod was evaluated in the phase 3 superiority study Optimum, with active control in patients with relapsed MS treated for 108 weeks. In the trial, ponesimod demonstrated superior efficacy compared to teriflunomide, reaching the primary endpoint, with a 30.5% reduction in the annualized relapse rate.

“It is important to have a new molecule such as ponesimod available for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis – comments Carlo Pozzilli, coordinator in Italy of the phase 2 and 3 studies on the molecule – Ponesimod has demonstrated clinical and radiological efficacy in the course of a robust study of phase 3, the first that compared two oral diseasemodifying therapies (Dmts), conducted with respect to teriflunomide, another oral drug in use for the therapy of MS. Furthermore, its pharmacological characteristics guarantee a greater speed of elimination and rapidity in reversibility of its effects on lymphocyte levels, which allow a rapid return to normal function of the immune system. This is a considerable advantage in ensuring greater flexibility in the management of treatment, should patients for example receive vaccines, or deal with potential infections or become pregnant. Situations not as rare as it might be thought”.

“It is very important that the search for new solutions for the treatment of multiple sclerosis continues – says Marina Adami, Therapeutic Area Medical Manager Janssen – in order to be able to offer doctors further effective therapies for the management and control of the disease and to the people who they are struck by the possibility of seeing their quality of life continuously improving. For this reason, we are proud to be able to announce the arrival in Italy of ponesimod “.