Important news in the fight against multiple sclerosis. The Italian Medicines Agency has in fact given the green light for the reimbursement of ofatumumab, the first highly effective home treatment targeted at B cells indicated for adults with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. An important approval that testifies to Novartis’ commitment to developing innovative therapies capable of responding to the still unmet needs of both the medical profession and people with multiple sclerosis.
#Multiple #sclerosis #Pompilius #Novartis #Ofatumumab #drug #effective #simple
Leave a Reply