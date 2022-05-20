A walk in the middle of nature to offer people with multiple sclerosis, family members and caregivers the opportunity to approach sports and understand the benefits for the psychophysical well-being of those who live with this impacting neurodegenerative disease. This is what NordicTales proposes, itinerant initiative promoted by Sanofi – with the patronage of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and realized in collaboration with the Italian School of Nordic Walking to tell multiple sclerosis through a different key, highlighting the role of Nordic Walking, and more generally of movement, physical or mental as a valid ally for a better quality of life of those who live with this pathology. The eighth edition, after the two-year stop due to the pandemic, it leaves today from Calabria to then touch Lombardy and Campania. (Infographic)

Increased muscle strength and improved coordination and balance: these are some of the benefits of Nordic Walking, a discipline that involves up to 90% of the muscles without tiring them and without overloading the joints, thanks to the use of sticks. In general, physical activity, if carried out continuously and over a long period, can help to put a stop to the disease. A recent review of the literature has indeed made it possible to highlight an ever increasing number of research indicating that sports practice reduces neurodegeneration and may be effective in stimulating neuroplasticity, thanks to the improvement of the functionality of the nervous system that is associated with exercise.

“Physical exercise – explains Roberto Bergamaschi, head of the multiple sclerosis center, Irccs Fondazione Mondino, Pavia – is probably the most effective non-pharmacological symptomatic treatment for people with multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, scientific research has extensively documented how adapted motor activity is safe and potentially effective not only for improving the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, but also for limiting its progression. In this context, it fits the role of the neurologist and a group of expertsresponsible for supporting the patient who needs to be encouraged to adopt an active lifestyle, with the aim of improving one’s quality of life. To provide adequate support for people with multiple sclerosis it would be important to have a team that includes a neurologist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, instructor and behavioral expert. Through a multidisciplinary approach of this type it will be possible to evaluate the psychophysical condition of the patient to identify the most suitable physical / sporting practice for him “.

Not only steps in the open air: this year’s novelty is the collaboration with the experts of “The photographer’s eye” who will set up a photography laboratory to stimulate the creativity of the participants by learning photographic techniques in a landscape context. Therefore, mental well-being is added to physical well-being for a 360 ° psychophysical well-being of the patient. The initiative, in fact, is part of the broader project “I’m in motion. Together to train body and mind “: an invitation not to stop and to surround yourself with positive stimuli to find a new balance in the face of the chronicity of the disease. From simple walking to dancing, from yoga to pilates to those activities that activate and train our brain such as, for example, photography, caviardage, gardening and digital communication.

Three stages of NordicTales 2022, which starts today from sanctuary of San Francesco di Paola (Cosenza) to continue a Pavia on 11 June and finish at the gates of Salerno (Paestum) next September 18th. To support the participants during each stage will be the qualified instructors of the Italian School of Nordic Walking who will transfer the basic principles and techniques, accompanying those present in practical sessions to familiarize themselves with this gentle sporting practice. On the occasion of each stage, will be on display “The SMeakers – The shoes of those who do not stop”, limited edition sneakers co-created by Sanofi and Aism and presented on the occasion of fashion week 2021. Emblem of sporting activity, the shoes are handwritten with the words of those who live with multiple sclerosis every day: the stories of Cristina, Federico and Rachele, spokespersons for the 133 thousand people affected by this neurodegenerative disease in Italy. Positive stories, which express a life in motion beyond illness and convey a message of strength and love for life.

“We are happy to marry again this initiative intended to inform, raise awareness and offer useful tools to improve the quality of life of people with multiple sclerosis, making a real difference in everyday life – says Francesco Vacca, national president of Aism – We are constantly at the forefront for supporting patients and caregivers in living with this pathology that must be taken care of globally: the innovative treatments available today, in fact, must be accompanied by all those activities, such as sport and photography, which become an integral part of the treatment path of the disease “. Participation in NordicTales is free and open to all. All the information on the stages and the registration instructions are available on the Fb and Instagram pages of “Sono in Movimento”.