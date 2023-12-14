There multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease in which the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is believed to play a role that is not yet fully understood. In particular, it was previously unclear why almost all people become infected with EBV in their lifetime, but the virus triggers MS in only a small number of people.

A team of scientists from the Center for Virology and the Department of Neurology at the Medical University of Vienna has now managed to identify several mechanisms that protect people from an EBV-induced autoimmune reaction and thus potentially from Multiple Sclerosis. The study suggests possible targets for the development of a vaccine to protect against MS.

The results of research were published in the journal Cell.

Multiple Sclerosis: here's what the new research says

The underlying cause of Multiple Sclerosis has not yet been fully clarified, but a connection with the suspected Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) has long been established.

In most patients who develop MS, specific immune responses against EBV are detectable, which are also directed against some structures of the central nervous system and therefore contribute to the development of MS. Until now, however, it was unclear why an EBV infection, one of the most common and persistent persistent viral infections in humans, led to MS in only a small number of people.

A research group from the Center for Virology led by Elisabeth Puchhammer-Stöckl, in collaboration with a team from the Department of Neurology of the Medical University of Vienna led by Thomas Berger and Paulus Rommer, has now shown that the risk of MS is particularly high in people with a combination of certain host factors and virus variants.

In concrete terms, studies have shown a significantly greater risk of developing Multiple Sclerosis if, on the one hand, the autoreactive and EBV-specific immune responses are strong and, on the other, patients are not able to control their autoimmunity in a efficient. The study authors identified a subset of natural killer cells in the human immune system as a potential key factor in protection against MS.

“These immune responses could therefore play a decisive role in the development of future vaccines,” said the researcher. says Hannes Vietzen of the Virology Center, first author of the study, describing the new possibilities emerging from the research work regarding the prevention and early diagnosis of MS.

According to studies, the development of multiple sclerosis was found to be dependent on certain genetic factors as well as on infection with a specific variant EBV virus, which, according to laboratory experiments, leads to a significantly weakened immune response against self-reactive processes and thus contributes to development of MS.

“It may be useful to analyze the EBV variants detected in these patients in order to identify patients at risk early,” the researcher said. – says Hannes Vietzen in view of further studies aimed at examining these results in greater depth.