New data on Biogen’s portfolio of therapies against multiple sclerosis (Sm) are announced by the US group at the American Academy of Neurology (ASN) annual congress in Seattle. Presentations include new long-term real-world results on natalizumab and new evidence of persistence and adherence for diroximel fumarate. Other presentations concern the use of digital tools potentially capable of predicting the evolution of MS.

The data of the Nova studio – Biogen summarizes – further demonstrate the efficacy and safety of intravenous natalizumab when administered every 6 weeks compared to the approved administration every 4 weeks. Further real-world data confirm the high persistence and adherence rates for diroximel fumarate therapy. Finally, preliminary research has investigated the potential of Machine Learning in predicting the progression of multiple sclerosis starting from MRI scans of the brain.

“Thanks to our collaboration with the Sm community – he declares Maha RadhakrishnanBiogen’s Chief Medical Officer – we have gained a deep understanding of the diverse needs of people living with multiple sclerosis and continue to promote research in line with patients’ needs, such as these new data on natalizumab and diroximel fumarate. The other presentations at the AAN congress show our unwavering commitment to advancing neuroscientific research as a whole, an ambitious task we have undertaken with Biogen Digital Health, to identify digital solutions for medicine aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. neurological “.

“It is an extraordinary time for MS research,” he says Shibeshih Belachew, scientific research director at Biogen Digital Health – as we are witnessing the meeting of medical science and computational science. These presentations on new medical image processing tools and advanced algorithmic solutions enable you to predict the progression of the disease in a short timea, paving the way for more precise and personalized care for people living with multiple sclerosis “.