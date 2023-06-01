On the occasion of World Multiple Sclerosis Day, AISM and FISM wanted to keep the attention high on a chronic, unpredictable and progressively disabling disease, which affects around 140,000 people in Italy. A series of initiatives, including exhibitions, debates and prizes, which culminated with the annual switching on of the red lights on the main Italian monuments. To raise citizens’ awareness of the disease, an exhibition entitled PortrAIt was inaugurated in Piazza San Silvestro in Rome and in Via Dante in Milan. Furthermore, the FISM Foundation of AISM awarded the Rita Levi Montalcini Award at the Hotel Villa Pamphili in Rome to the researcher who distinguished himself in the last year for studies on pathology.