“We have learned that early treatment is a guarantee for preventing an unfavorable evolution of the disease.” These are the words of Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi, head of the research center on multiple sclerosis of the general neurology department of IRCCS Fondazione Mondino di Pavia, on the sidelines of the first of the three days of the 9th ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Congress taking place at the MiCo in Milan where they New data on cladribine were also presented.