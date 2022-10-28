An Italian at the helm of the European network for best practices and research in the rehabilitation of multiple sclerosis, Rims (Rehabilitation In Multiple Sclerosis). During the Rims Annual Conference, which takes place in Amsterdam from 26 to 28 October, in conjunction with the Ectrims Annual Congress, the European Committee for Treatments and Scientific Research on Multiple Sclerosis, Giampaolo was appointed president for the next three years. Brichetto, former vice-president of Rims, current health director of the rehabilitation service of Aism Liguria and coordinator of research on the rehabilitation of Aism with its Fism Foundation.

“Rehabilitation and research go hand in hand and today they are changing people’s lives. It is a great challenge for me and for Aism – comments Brichetto – to be responsible for the presidency of this important network for the next three years. Implement the sharing of good practices among the various socio-health operators of rehabilitation, defining new protocols and guidelines for rehabilitation provided in the centers, increasing the quality research that allows to further implement the effectiveness of rehabilitation services throughout Europe – he underlines – are objectives that we would like to pursue “. In the next three years, moreover, Rims will be “committed to implementing the participation of people with MS in the treatment and research processes also in the rehabilitation field”. In Italy, the Rims board announced, the 2023 congress will take place in Genoa from 4 to 6 May.