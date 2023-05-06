Thyme also flavored with lemon, marjoram, rosemary, sage and oregano. Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May the ‘Aromatic Herbs’ of Aism, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, are back. The volunteers will welcome the citizens in the solidarity points distributed in the main squares of the Peninsula, where they will be able to receive kits with a mix of two plants, against a donation of 10 euros. The funds raised will be transformed into concrete aid to people with multiple sclerosis and related pathologies, and into support for scientific research. The solidarity number Aism 45512 also supports the initiative, through which you can donate 2 euros from your personal WindTre, Tim, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, CoopVoce, Tiscali mobile phone; 5 or 10 euros from a landline call from Tim, Vodafone, WindTre, Fastweb, and Tiscali; 5 euros from a landline call from Twt, Convergenze and PosteMobile.

Alongside Aism for the campaign are the historic godmother Antonella Ferrari, actress, writer and woman with multiple sclerosis, and the dancer Ivan Cottini. With them the ambassadors Francesca Romana Barberini, radio and TV presenter and food ambassador, the chefs Alessandro Dentone, Emanuele Mancuso and Roberto Valbuzzi, and all the friends who will promote Aism aromatic herbs through their social channels. The seedling kits offered by the volunteers who will animate the squares contain an information postcard with a QrCode to discover valuable advice and delicious ideas on how to use aromatic herbs, not only in the kitchen. It is already possible to book a package by contacting the provincial Aism section of your city (the list can be consulted online at http://www.aism.it/aromatica), or by calling her directly.

Chronic, unpredictable and disabling, multiple sclerosis (MS) is one of the most serious diseases of the central nervous system, recalls Aism in a note. 50% of MS patients are young, under 40. The disease affects women twice as often as men. In Italy there are 137 thousand people with MS; 3,600 new cases a year, one every 3 hours. The cause and the cure have not yet been found, but thanks to the progress made by scientific research, there are therapies and treatments capable of slowing down the course of the disease and improving the quality of life of those who suffer from it. Among the diseases related to MS is neuromyelitis optica (Nmo), which has a similar picture of health and social care needs and interventions.