Of Elena Meli

On Saturday 14 October in Milan and streaming on the website of the world congress on multiple sclerosis, an appointment for patients and their caregivers, at the center of care and also of scientific research

The patient at the center is not just a figure of speech, on the contrary. At the end of largest world congress on multiple sclerosis and related pathologiesorganized in Milan by The European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis – ECTRIMS, in collaboration with The American Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis – ACTRIMS, the MSMilan Patient Community Day meeting is entirely dedicated to patients and their caregivers , in which it will be possible to clarify doubts and discover the latest research innovations, but also to understand how the patient today is increasingly an active subject, in scientific research as well as in the treatment of his own illness.

Live and streaming Saturday 14 October, from 3pm to 5pm, by registering on the ECTRIMS MSMilan 2023 website it will be possible to participate in the meeting free of charge at the Allianz MiCo conference centre; alternatively you can follow it in live streaming on the website (in English, with Italian translation and four other languages), or review your recording from October 18 onwards. Conceived as part of the #ECTRIMS4me campaign, which aims to give a voice to people living with multiple sclerosis, it will be an opportunity to ask questions to specialists and to clarify doubts about a disease that affects around 137 thousand people in Italy, two thirds women, and which has a major impact on quality of life. See also Bindi (Abbott) 'FreeStyle Libre 3 ideal for diabetics with complex pathology'

New scenarios for multiple sclerosis Clarity is necessary because the multiple sclerosis scenario has completely changed in recent years, explains Massimo Filippi, director of the Neurology Department of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and scientific director of the congress. Years ago we had many patients in wheelchairs in our clinics, but today this is no longer the case: the acceleration in early diagnosis capabilities and the availability of new drugs has drastically changed the quality of life and outcomes of patients. Multiple sclerosis remains a serious disease, in which we must keep our guard very high to recognize the first symptoms, but if twenty years ago it took an average of five years to reach the diagnosis, today three months are enough. It’s time for the brain and spinal cord: the sooner you intervene, especially with as many weapons at your disposal as now, the more likely it is to be able to modify the course of the disease and control it, reducing its impact on the quality of life. Management has improved thanks to the many therapeutic opportunities, but is also more complex: in this sense, patients are today an essential part of the planning and therapeutic process. Listen to their fundamental voice. See also Consulcesi Homnya is born for the Healthcare & Life Science world

Patients on the front line The MSMilan Patient community Day will be an opportunity to underline this and to tell how people with multiple sclerosis are not only protagonists in their therapy or simple recipients of information, but are also an active part in research, as explained by Mario Alberto Battaglia, FISM president, the foundation of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association: We want to overcome the concept of the ‘expert patient’ who in fact represents himself, moving on to an idea of ​​the patient representing the community. Multiple sclerosis is a pathology that manifests itself in many different ways and it is essential to have voices that can represent everyone, as well as involving patients in scientific research and data collection. An example is the Multi-Act project, funded by the European Union, which focuses on patient-reported outcomes to improve the impact of scientific research on people with neurological disorders. A new way of involving the patient community which could also be ‘exported’ as an example to other pathologies, concludes Battaglia. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines