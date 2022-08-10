Talpa, RadioCorp and BNR will appeal against a decision by the court of Rotterdam on the distribution of radio frequencies. This is reported by the ANP news agency. The cabinet wanted to extend the current broadcasting licenses by three years, but the court ordered it last month a line through.

Radio stations saw their advertising revenues decline due to the corona crisis and the previous cabinet wanted to give them time to recover. But KINK, a new radio station that now has no FM frequency, disagreed and filed a lawsuit. The judge ruled in favor of KINK that the intended extension of three years is disproportionate.

Minister Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs, VVD) announced this autumn come up with a proposal for a redistribution of the national FM frequencies through an auction. Talpa, which includes Radio 538, Radio 10 and Radio Veronica, is “disappointed” that the minister has taken this decision and will not appeal himself.

A spokesperson for the media company tells the Radiofreak website ‘sufficient leads’ for a successful appeal. “In our view, the judge paid insufficient attention to the special situation at the time and arguments that were important in the realization of the emergency extension.” BNR editor-in-chief Mireille van Ark also sees enough leads to appeal.

When the appeal should be made has yet to be determined, but the current distribution of radio frequencies has been extended by Minister Adriaansens for a year to prevent radio silence from occurring.