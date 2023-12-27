Multiple pregnancies | Iris was shocked at the pregnancy ultrasound: “How many are there?”

When there are triplets, you need a lot of stuff. “Sometimes in the 20th week of pregnancy, we got our first triple stroller, and they filled the entire living room,” Iiris recalls.

Why is this happening to me, thirty-year-old Iiris thought after hearing that she was expecting triplets. He had grown up in an old-fashioned family, but he didn't want many children himself. In Finland, 5–10 triplets are born every year, and waiting for them is not necessarily just luck.