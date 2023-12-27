Wednesday, December 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Multiple pregnancies | Iris was shocked at the pregnancy ultrasound: “How many are there?”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Multiple pregnancies | Iris was shocked at the pregnancy ultrasound: “How many are there?”

When there are triplets, you need a lot of stuff. “Sometimes in the 20th week of pregnancy, we got our first triple stroller, and they filled the entire living room,” Iiris recalls. Picture: Outi Pyhäranta / HS

Why is this happening to me, thirty-year-old Iiris thought after hearing that she was expecting triplets. He had grown up in an old-fashioned family, but he didn't want many children himself. In Finland, 5–10 triplets are born every year, and waiting for them is not necessarily just luck.

Juho Jokinen HS

| Updated

Voh shit How many are there?

That's what the 28-year-old asked Iris during an early pregnancy ultrasound examination.

A cluster of shapes appeared on the screen. There were obviously three heads and three bodies in the womb. Both Iiris and the midwife who slid the ultrasound probe saw the unborn triplets for the first time in their lives.

See also  Prigozhin's Rebellion | Zelenskyi: Wagner's rebellion showed total chaos in Russia

#Multiple #pregnancies #Iris #shocked #pregnancy #ultrasound

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result