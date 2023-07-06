Of Health editorial

Thanks to new biological drugs, patient survival has increased and life expectancy has lengthened. Anemia and persistent bone pain are the most common symptoms

Multiple myeloma, a disease against which the composer and musician Giovanni Allevi has been fighting for over a year cancer affecting some cells contained in the bone marrow which have the function of producing the antibodies necessary to fight infections: the plasma cells. The abnormal growth of cancerous plasma cells can cause a reduction in the normal production of blood-forming cells (red, white and platelets) causing anemia (resulting in asthenia, i.e. great tiredness), lowering of the number of white blood cells (prone to infections) and/or a drop in platelets (increasing the risk of bleeding) e bone fragility.

The causes The causes of multiple myeloma are not yet known, but the disease mostly affects people over the age of 65. There are about 4,500 new cases diagnosed every year in our country e most patients are over 50 years old (very rare cases before the age of 40). About 42% of patients are alive five years after diagnosis, however survival depends on various factors and thanks to the arrival of new biological drugs, life expectancy can be higher. See also Covid, Castagna (UniSr): "Antiviral remdesivir broad spectrum solution"

Symptoms Typically, myeloma has no symptoms, or there may be general symptoms such as tiredness and back pain. For patients with asymptomatic multiple myeloma there is no indication for any treatment: in these cases frequent checks are carried out to verify the possible evolution of the tumor. Most symptomatic myeloma patients suffer from pain in the spine and ribs. The bone pain present in about two-thirds of newly diagnosed patients and often leads to bed rest. They are also common bone fractures and spinal cord injuries. Since myeloma attacks and destroys bones, large amounts of calcium ions are released into the blood, which can lead to excessive thirst, nausea, constipation, confusion, loss of appetite. To push the patient to consult the doctor are persistent bone painoften in a fixed location. The pain, on the other hand, does not affect the joints.

The diagnosis Specific blood tests and radiological investigations are indicated for the diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Of particular utility, computed axial tomography (CT) or positron emission tomography (PET) and nuclear magnetic resonance (MRI) See also In Corriere Salute: when the muscles are tired, it is a backup "spy"

The therapies Multiple myeloma is a typical pathology of advanced age and the treatments must in any case take into consideration the general situation of the patient: if possible we proceed with a stem cell transplant and for those who are unsuitable they generally receive a combination therapy between chemotherapy and biological drugs. Patients often experience relapses and, depending on the case, the therapies also involve the use of various drugs (including chemotherapy, biological, cortisone, angiogenic), more rarely radiotherapy. They have proven highly effective again monoclonal antibodies and new and more powerful immunomodulatory drugs, drugs with innovative mechanisms of action (such as exportin inhibitors), bispecific antibodies and CAR-T. These drugs, authorized for those who have just received the diagnosis and for those who are refractory to treatment or have had relapses, have considerably increased patient survival which can last up to seven years and exceed 10 in patients undergoing autologous transplantation.