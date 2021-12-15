New and important perspectives for multiple myeloma sufferers in Italy. In fact, the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma is available and reimbursed by the National Health Service. In addition, daratumumb therapy in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone (D-VTd) for the treatment of newly diagnosed adult patients with multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation also gains reimbursement. This was reported in a note by Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson Group.

Multiple myeloma, one of the most common blood cancers after non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – the note recalls – represents 1.3% of all cancers diagnosed in women and 1.2% in men, according to the lines Aiom-Airtum guide. Aiom herself in the report ‘Cancer numbers in Italy 2020’ estimated 3,019 new cases in men and 2,740 in women. In multiple myeloma, plasma cells proliferate in the bone marrow, interfering with the normal functions of the latter. Daratumumab is the first monoclonal antibody directed against the Cd-38 antigen, a protein highly expressed on the surface of malignant plasma cells.

“The subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, in addition to guaranteeing the same efficacy and tolerability as the intravenous formulation, also allows to improve the quality of life of patients thanks to the significant reduction in the time of administration of the drug.”, Says Concetta Conticello, medical director, Division clinic of Hematology Aou Policlinico ‘G. Rodolico-San Marco’ of Catania.

“A micro-costing study conducted by Cergas Bocconi has shown how the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab allows savings equal to 83 per cent of the organizational costs associated with the administration of the drug. Furthermore, in the same study, on the basis of a discrete-event-simulation model, it was calculated that this formulation allows to improve the management of the flow of patients within day hospitals, optimizing waiting lists also in the scenarios of greater stress for the system ”, explains Patrizio Armeni, Associate Professor of Health Economics and Hta Sda Bocconi.

In addition to the subcutaneous formulation, daratumumab also gains reimbursement for a new therapeutic indication, D-VTd treatment for newly diagnosed adult patients with multiple myeloma eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation. “Treatment with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone is the standard treatment in Italy for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation. In the ‘Cassiopea’ study, the addition of daratumumab to the VTd combination, in the of induction and in the consolidation phase, before and after transplantation, demonstrated a significant improvement in response rates and their depth, as well as in clinical outcomes such as disease progression-free survival “, adds Renato Zambello, Dimed Department of Medicine University of Padua, Hematology and Clinical Immunology.

“It is estimated that 150 thousand patients have already been treated with daratumumab all over the world”, concludes Loredana Bergamini, Medical Director of Janssen Italy. “The possibility of having this drug in the subcutaneous formulation, which makes the management of the therapy easier and more comfortable with a benefit for the patient, the clinician and the paramedical staff, and in a new therapeutic indication are further proof of the commitment of Janssen Oncology in the search for new solutions that can change the course of a difficult-to-treat disease and guarantee a better quality of life for patients. Thanks to our research we are contributing to the chronicization of this blood cancer, which in recent years has seen a significant improvement in the survival and quality of life of patients “.