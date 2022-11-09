from Vera Martinella

For those suffering from blood cancer diagnosed by the musician Giovanni Allevi, with the arrival of new therapies, expectations have significantly improved. How to manage bone pain

Doctors who treat cancer patients are naturally wary of talking about healing. The expert and scrupulous ones are even more so, always looking for a correct balance between instilling courage and hope, without exceeding false illusions. Oncologists and hematologists, used to living with the pain of so many patients and family members, do not like the word revolution. Yet, they rarely use it: when really big change and progress are both significant and scientifically proven. It happened recently, during the congress of the Italian Society of Hematology (Sie), when we talked about the progress made in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Of this blood neoplasm, diagnosed every year to about 5,700 Italians, mostly over 70, there was talk recently when the musician Giovanni Allevi communicated through social media that he suffered from it and that he had begun a tiring process of treatment that will keep him for a while. away from the scene.

Change of perspectives since 2000 Many fans are wondering what the prospects for the young pianist and composer are to care for. The good news is that they have improved a lot thanks to the advances started in the 2000s, as he explains Michele Cavo, director of the Sergnoli Institute of Hematology at the University of Bologna and IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna: The therapy of the previous millennium used almost exclusively chemotherapy drugs (first of all melphalan), administered at low doses in “elderly” patients “. Or at high doses, with subsequent transplantation of autologous stem cells (from the same patient) in the “young”, that is, in those who were generally less than 65 years of age. Median survival was about three years in the first group and about five in transplant recipients. The disease was considered ineluctably fatal, above all because it always or almost always led to relapses. See also Covid today Italy, 23,161 infections and 93 deaths: bulletin 13 September

What is the situation now? Since the early 2000s, the therapeutic approach has radically changed thanks to the availability of biological drugs, not chemotherapy drugs, such as immunomodulators, proteasome inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies – says Cavo, member of the Sie board -. These drugs, combined with each other and continuously, have considerably increased the median survival which today exceeds seven years in “elderly” patients with newly diagnosed disease and over 10 years in patients undergoing autologous transplantation. Of the latter, today, at least 30% are free from long-term disease progression. That is, albeit with caution, they can be considered “operationally” cured.

What treatments have you arrived that have changed perspectives? Today we have available, already approved and used in Italy, 20 different therapeutic regimens including new drugs belonging to the three main classes (ie immunomodulators, proteasome inhibitors and “classic” monoclonal antibodies conjugated with cytotoxic agents). They can be used both for those who have just received the diagnosis and for those who have a relapsed or refractory disease (that is, which opposes treatment, ed). All these medicines have allowed us to increase not only the response rate, that is the number of patients who benefit from the therapies (which reaches up to 90% or more), but also its “depth” (therefore the proportion of people without minimal residual disease: that is, in the specific tests not even a single tumor cell among 100 thousand-one million normal cells is detected, ed) and to extend its duration. See also Health, Di Tella: "In Place the missing instrument"

Are there any other news on the horizon? New and more potent immunomodulating drugs, drugs with innovative mechanisms of action (such as, for example, exportin inhibitors), bispecific antibodies and CAR-T. Both for therapy with patient T lymphocytes genetically modified to express a chimeric receptor directed with a plasma cell antigen (CAR-T) and for bispecific antibodies capable of redirecting the patient’s T lymphocytes in the vicinity of tumor cells and selectively eliminating them. the authorization by the Italian Medicines Agency for reimbursement. The indication of use for both of these therapies will be aimed at the treatment of patients who have already received the three main classes of drugs and who are refractory to the last therapy received.

Bone pain: one of the hardest symptoms for patients present in about two thirds of newly diagnosed patients, it negatively alters the quality of life and sometimes leads to bed rest. the result of the hyperactivity, caused by myeloma, of the cells responsible for the reabsorption of the bone matrix (osteoclasts) and of the reduced activity of the cells responsible for the synthesis of new bone (osteoblasts). The result is a loss of bone mass which far exceeds its synthesis. Bisphosphonates, together with new drug therapies, rebalance this altered relationship by inhibiting the activity of osteoclasts. Then, in special cases, such as that of patients with vertebral collapses, it may be useful to evaluate with the orthopedic specialist the indication to perform a vertebroplasty operation. See also Corazza (Apiafco): 'Psoriasis alliance to include disease in chronicity plan'

Alarm bells What are the alarm bells not to be overlooked for an early diagnosis? What should you worry about? The painful symptomatology – concludes Cavo – does not affect the joints, while persistent or worsening bone pains, more often in a fixed location, must lead the patient to consult their trusted doctor who will evaluate the indication and recommend the execution of specific tests. blood and radiological investigations. Particularly useful are computerized axial tomography (CT) or positron emission tomography (PET) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR).