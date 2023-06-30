Of Health editorial

Scientific research in recent years has made significant progress against this blood cancer of which about 5,600 new cases are diagnosed in Italy. Participate in trials

The multiple myeloma a haematological malignancy with which they live today 30 thousand patients in Italy and, in our country, they count 5,600 new diagnoses each year with greater incidence in people over 65. This tumor affects the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell, which, growing uncontrollably, prevents the correct growth of other blood cells produced by the bone marrow, such as red blood cells, platelets and other biological units of our immune system. This leads to conditions like anemia (low red blood cells), blood disorders, infections and bone injuries. With the intention of answering the doubts of patients and family members born on CURAMy sitea dedicated space where you can find the main clinical studies conducted in Italythe latest news on this blood cancer, updates from clinical research, useful information on active studies, as well as on the experimental centers present in the area. See also Covid today Italy, 39,317 infections and 130 deaths: May 12 bulletin

Healing goal still to be achieved Scientific research in recent years has made it possible to develop a multiplicity of new highly effective treatments which are reflected in a progressive increase in life expectancy and more and more cases of chronicity. Today’s patients can enjoy long intervals of time free from symptoms of the disease and a better quality of life. Research in multiple myeloma is active and has yielded important results, but there is still much to be done to achieve the goal of recovery — he says Victor Montefusco, hematologist of the complex Structure of Hematology of the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo of Milan, scientific director of the CURAMy project and its first creator —. necessary to continue with the research, evaluating the new therapeutic options available e offering our patients highly innovative treatments. For this reason, it is advisable to make all possible efforts to improve clinical research in Italy and facilitate patient access to new treatments. Participating in trials can be important because they offer the possibility of accessing innovative therapies first, in the hope that they will prove to be more effective than previous ones. See also Atopic dermatitis and allergies: new treatments available, but a precise diagnosis is needed

Share information The CURAMy platform, developed with the Working Group of the European Myeloma Network (EMN) Italy, is aimed at patients, caregivers and cliniciansto also facilitate the collection of suitable candidates for the protocols in scientific research on multiple myeloma in Italy. Mario Boccadoropresident of EMN Italy and vice president of the European EMN network, recalls: Clinical research is a very complex reality. The number of trials is large, the Centers involved are not easily identifiable and different inclusion criteria for which both patients and doctors find it difficult to orient themselves. Sharing information easily through this application I believe will really help patients to find a study that fits their clinical characteristics and to significantly improve enrollment in clinical trials. About this Happy Bombaci, national coordinator of AIL Patient Groups, underlines: When the patient receives a diagnosis of multiple myeloma he very often feels disoriented and unable to identify active clinical studies in Italy similar to his medical condition. CURAMy, thanks to information certified by leading experts in the field, will be a concrete response to this need for patients and caregivers, who they will be easily directed towards the opportunities that research offers them, with particular benefit for young people. See also Vinegars (Salutequità), '24 million chronically ill, 100 million are needed for the NCP