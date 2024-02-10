Home page World

From: Armin T. Linder

Press Split

Filippo G. lost his life at the age of just 33. © Lana Volunteer Fire Department/private

Tragic news from South Tyrol: Filippo G. died in an accident at the age of 33. He had previously saved lives himself several times.

Lana – Fate struck Filippo G. terribly: he died in a traffic accident in South Tyrol at the age of just 33. The volunteer fire department in Lana reported the accident.

Accordingly, in the early hours of Friday (February 9th), drivers alerted the emergency services after a car crashed into the side of the divider at the Lana exit of the MeBo (Merano-Bozen expressway). The fire department writes of a “picture of devastation” that appeared on site: the car was very badly damaged and the driver was trapped. According to the emergency doctor, he had already died, according to the report.

South Tyrol: Man dies in accident – ​​it is the lifesaver Filippo

The emergency services closed the expressway to the north and left it open to a single lane to the south, and they also built privacy walls. The man was finally rescued from the wreckage of the car using hydraulic equipment. According to the fire department, it is a 33-year-old man from Tuscany. The victim is – according to Italian media like rainews.it and stol.it – Filippo G., the press had previously reported on him several times: You could say that he was “always in the right place at the right time,” wrote for example The Gazzettino del Chianti.

The fire department writes of a “picture of devastation.” © Lana Volunteer Fire Department

Filippo himself had saved lives several times, in South Tyrol and Tuscany

In March 2021, he was working for a restaurant in Innichen (municipality of Bolzano, South Tyrol) and was delivering food during the Corona lockdown when he noticed huge columns of smoke. He stopped immediately, he said The Gazzettino del Chianti, and noticed a strong smell of burning after getting out. “It was terrible.” He alerted the fire department, ran to the front door to warn the residents, walked around the house and knocked on the windows. “I screamed at the top of my lungs, but no one answered.” The house was already falling apart. A family with two children lived there.

According to his description, when the residents finally became aware of him, the parents were visibly in shock. He therefore had the presence of mind to lead the two small children outside. In the meantime the rescue workers had arrived. Thanks in part to Filippo G., no one was injured in the fire.

In June 2023 he is said to have saved another life, this time in Florence. Media like also report on this The Gazzettino del Chianti. Together with his colleague Luca R., he was able to stop a man from committing suicide. Now the life of this great hero himself has come to an end, and people are deeply saddened. “The people he saved will never forget him,” writes stol.it. Fortunately, two people from Munich survived a serious accident on a ski slope in Austria in the middle of the night. (lin)