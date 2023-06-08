Diego Sousai

If you have trouble falling or staying asleep, wake up too early most days, or show other signs of insomnia, you may be at greater risk for stroke, according to a new study.

The more insomnia symptoms you have, the greater your risk, especially if you’re younger than 50, according to the study, which followed more than 31,000 people with no history of stroke for nine years. Stroke risk is typically higher in older adults with more health problems, the study noted.

After controlling for other factors that contribute to stroke risk, researchers found that people with five to eight symptoms of insomnia had a 51% higher risk of stroke compared to people who did not have insomnia, according to a statement about the study. published on Wednesday in the magazine. Neurology.

In comparison, people who had one to four symptoms had a 16% higher risk of stroke compared with people without symptoms of insomnia, the study found.

Insomnia symptoms can include trouble falling asleep; waking up during the night; waking up very early in the morning; not feeling well rested; daytime sleepiness; anxiety, depression and irritability; preoccupation with sleep, increased errors or accidents; and difficulty focusing, remembering, or paying attention, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“There are many therapies that can help people improve their sleep quality, so determining which sleep problems lead to an increased risk of stroke could allow for early treatments or behavioral therapies for people who are having trouble sleeping and possibly reduce their risk.” of stroke. later in life,” study lead author and epidemiologist Wendemi Sawadogo, a researcher at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, said in a statement.

A study published in April that analyzed data from more than 4,500 people found similar results for other types of sleep disorders.

The results showed that people who slept less than five hours a night, which can occur with insomnia, were three times more likely to have a stroke than those who regularly slept seven hours – the recommended minimum for adults, according to the researchers. US Disease Centers. Control and Prevention.

Oversleeping was also problematic. Sleeping more than nine hours on average was associated with a two-fold increase in the risk of stroke.

The results held true even after adjustments to rule out other problems that can lead to stroke, including depression, alcohol abuse, smoking and lack of physical activity, according to the April study.

Having sleep apnea — a condition in which people stop breathing several times an hour — was associated with a three-fold increase in the risk of stroke, according to an April study statement.

Snoring or snorting, which can be signs of untreated sleep apnea, were also risk factors. People who snore are 91% more likely to have a stroke, while those who snore are nearly three times more likely to have a stroke than non-snorers.

Napping also increased the chances of stroke, the statement said. People who, on average, napped for more than an hour were 88% more likely to have a stroke than those who did not. However, taking a planned nap of less than an hour was not associated with an increased risk of stroke, the study said.























