Manhunted today in the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY” in October 2020 after almost 20 years: The Münster police are looking for a man who is said to have stabbed his partner.

Münster – The Münster police go with the help of the October episode of ZDF broadcast “Aktenzeichen XY” to the public today – for an act that almost 20 years ago in Münster happened. At that time a Woman murdered in her apartment in Munster. The public prosecutor’s office in Münster now has one Reward to her then significant other exposed.

“Aktenzeichen XY … unsolved” (ZDF): Police are looking for the alleged murderer of a woman from Münster

The search is carried out in the October episode of “Aktenzeichen XY” (ZDF) today with moderator Rudi Cerne on Wednesday, October 14th, who called it urgent suspect Darshan Singh. His friend Simona Marion G. was killed on July 13, 2001 at around 12 noon in the hallway of her apartment in the Münster children’s home. The 31-year-old died of several Stab wounds. Darshan Singh was her partner at the time. Immediately after Simona Marion G. was killed, he went into the foreign countries discontinued. The man was born on October 5, 1968 in Rajpura, India. Reported on the case calf. *

The Münster public prosecutor’s office now has one Reward of 5,000 euros exposed for clues that advance the investigation and to apprehend the urgent suspect Darshan Singh to lead. The award and distribution of the reward will be decided with the exclusion of legal recourse in accordance with the significance of the individual notes. She just will to private individuals and not paid to officials, as their status obliges them to prosecute criminal offenses. About the deed in Münster almost 20 years ago also reports msl24.de *.

Search for Darshan Singh at “Aktenzeichen XY” (ZDF): Almost 20 years after the crime in Münster there are new clues

Almost 20 years after the fact they had new references to his stay surrender. So be in February it has been announced that Singh is in the Years 2010 to at least October 2013 in Calpe and most recently in Denia should have stopped. Both cities are in Spain in the Alicante region on the Costa Blanca. The suspect is said to have lived there under the alias “Balbir Singh” (born October 9, 1970). The man who is accused of killing his girlfriend in Munster is said to be under other identities abroad have lived.

In both cities on the Costa Blanca is there huge housing developmentswhich mainly consist of holiday apartments. The residents change again and again, the owners mostly come from abroad. Perhaps an ideal place to go into hiding for the alleged perpetrator. It is not uncommon that Judicial refugees at the Costa Blanca in places like Calpe, Dénia, Torrevieja or Orihuela Costa submerge, that reports costanachrichten.de on site *.

Photo and TV report: Police and prosecutors go public almost 20 years after the homicide

From Wednesday evening (October 14th) the Muenster public prosecutor’s office took a photo for public search after Darshan Singh publish. Besides, the criminal case will be today on Wednesday in the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY … unsolved” broadcast – maybe the episode will deliver Moderator Rudi Cerne the reference to the alleged perpetrator. A few weeks ago another crime from North Rhine-Westphalia was the subject of the program – brutal details from the case in Selm (Unna district) became known here.

Clues to the investigation serve, can take the First Chief Inspector Ulrich Bux, Police headquarters in Münster (Telephone: 0251 275-4000), or any other police station.

