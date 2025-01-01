At least 10 people have died and another 30 have been injured this Wednesday after a multiple hit and run on a busy street in New Orleans, in the state of Louisiana, according to local US authorities.

According to witnesses to the event, the perpetrator of the accident has gotten out of the vehicle and has started shooting. As a consequence, the authorities have also responded by opening fire. At the moment no further details of the event are known.

“There are 30 injured patients who have been transported by NOEMS (New Orleans Emergency Medical Services) and 10 fatalities,” the administration responsible for disasters in the city said in a brief statement. “A horrible act of violence took place on Bourbon Street this morning,” confirmed Governor Jeff Landry

The accident occurred around 3:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m. Spanish peninsular time) between Bourbon and Iberville streetsas reported by the local television network WGNO, affiliated with ABC News.