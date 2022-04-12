People injured inside the 36th Street station of the New York subway, in the district of Brooklyn. ARMEN ARMENIAN (REUTERS)

Several people have been injured this Tuesday by gunshot wounds in a New York subway station, reported the city police, which is investigating the incident. The event, in which an explosion has also been reported on the platforms, occurred at the height of rush hour, around 8:30 in the morning, local time (six more hours on the Peninsula) at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn, serving three lines. According to the first information, five people would have been wounded by gunshots, although local media put the balance at 13. The Fire Department also puts the number of wounded at 13, not all of them due to gunshot wounds.

“At 8:27, police responded to an emergency call from a person who was shot on the subway” in Brooklyn, a police source confirmed to Agence France Presse. Authorities have asked citizens to avoid traveling through the area, cordoned off by fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles. Police are looking for a man wearing a gas mask and an orange vest used in the construction sector.

The Reuters agency reported the existence of unexploded devices at the station, citing sources from the Fire Department. The New York Police Department, however, confirmed that no active explosives have been found on the platforms.

Although all the information is preliminary, a disturbing sign of the direction that the investigation may be acquiring is the announcement that the US attorney general, Merrick Garland, has been informed of the event and is monitoring the investigations, a spokesman announced. Helicopter overflights of New York, a regular daily occurrence, have become more frequent since the incident was reported.

The three metro lines that serve the station are currently experiencing considerable delays. The New York Urban Transportation Authority (MTA), which manages the operation of the suburban, has not provided further details of the event. Also the mayor’s spokesman, Eric Adams – who tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday and works confined to his home – declined to comment on it.

The episode adds even more pressure to the authorities to stop the wave of armed violence and the population’s fears of growing insecurity in the streets, which makes it difficult to boost the recovery of the city after the pandemic, especially in the most underprivileged Precisely this Monday, President Joe Biden announced new regulations to curb the proliferation of ghost weapons, or homemade ones, that are wreaking havoc on the streets of New York. Last Friday, a 16-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet, coming precisely from one of those ghost guns, when she was coming home from high school. The alleged perpetrator, aged 17, was arrested.

