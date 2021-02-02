A shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning in Florida left as a balance numerous FBI agents injured. According to a source from the security forces who spoke with the AP agency, the incident unfolded after agents appeared to follow up on a case of possible child exploitation.

It is not yet clear how the shooting occurred, nor the severity of the officers’ injuries. After the exchange of bullets, an army of members of the force arrived at the place, where various versions assured that there was still a locked up suspect who was reluctant to surrender.

News in development