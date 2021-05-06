Multiple families A Malian woman who has given birth to nine children is well, the children are in premature babies because of their low weights.

Nine the Malian woman who gave birth to the child at one time was said to be well on Wednesday. Because of their low weights, the children are in premature babies, says the Moroccan clinic where the birth took place.

The 25-year-old gave birth to five girls and four boys Halima Cisse may well according to the medical director of the clinic. Babies weigh weights from a pound to a pound, and their condition is to be monitored in premature babies for 2 to 3 months.

According to the Malian Ministry of Health, Cisse gave birth on Tuesday by caesarean section. The Mali administration flew the mother to Morocco in late March for better care. The woman was originally thought to give birth to seven children on ultrasound.

It could be a new world record. The previous record is from 2009, when the American was also known as the Octomom Nadya Suleman gave birth to eight children at a time.