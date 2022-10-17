Multiple explosions in Kiev after attacks with suspected kamikazedrones

Several explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Monday morning. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports attacks on residential complexes in the centrally located Shevchenko neighborhood, where several targets were hit by Russian airstrikes last Monday. According to him, the impacts were caused by Iranian-made kamikazedrones. Klitsjko shares a photo of the remains of such a drone in his Telegram Channel.

It is not yet clear whether there were any casualties in the attacks. According to Klitschko, rescue workers are on hand to extinguish a fire in a building and help any injured people. The mayor calls on his residents to take cover in air-raid shelters.

Kamikazedrones are preprogrammed to fly at a specific target and explode there. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia has ordered some 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran. They cost several tens of thousands of euros each and are therefore relatively cheap compared to air missiles.

Shelling also took place elsewhere in the country on Monday night. A major fire rages at a power plant near the centrally located city of Dnipro after a rocket hit. It is not yet known how extensive the damage is and whether this will lead to power outages.