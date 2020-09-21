WhatsApp constantly brings many features to improve the experience of its users. WhatsApp has been working on multi-device support for a long time. After the multiple device feature, users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account in 4 devices simultaneously. It seems that we are going to experience this feature soon as multi-device support of WhatsApp is still the last phase of testing. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of parts of WhatsApp’s multi-device support via a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo.

It is now reported that WhatsApp is preparing to enable this feature for its public beta testers. So users who are on the public beta program of WhatsApp. They will be able to test it soon. No information has been shared about when these features will be launched for all users.

For this multi-device support feature, WhatsApp will also create a new UI for its desktop version. On the app, the feature will be available under ‘Linked Devices’. Here, you can link your WhatsApp account to a new device, and you will also see the list of linked devices. This is similar to the WhatsApp webdesktop interface on the app.