Many such features are coming in WhatsApp, which users have been waiting for a long time. In WhatsApp, users will soon be able to use an account in multiple devices simultaneously. According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature is now in the final stage. And WhatsApp will now release it for the beta app.

According to the report, after the multiple device feature, users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account in 4 devices simultaneously. Let us know that since the launch of WhatsApp in 2009, users have been demanding this feature. Currently, WhatsApp can be used on only one device at a time. The desktop version of WhatsApp can also be used only when the app is running on the smartphone.

Let us know that recently, WhatsApp had fixed 6 bugs in the app. WhatsApp had released information about these flaws on a security advisory website. Here users will get a complete list of security updates coming in the app.

Through WhatsApp’s new website, companies have tried to be transparent about app flaws. The company says the app community wanted a place to track flaws. Because WhatsApp is not always able to issue security recommandations in the release notes with the new app version.