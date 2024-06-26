Mexico City.- Matthew Perry, actor of Friends, died last October, an investigation to clearly determine the causes of his death is still in process, and could involve “several people.”

This was announced by the authorities in charge of the case to People magazine, assuring that the investigation is close to ending and that it could result in several accused.

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to make a final decision on whether to file charges against the aforementioned individuals.

However, this information belongs to an anonymous source. For their part, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration have not commented on the matter.

When Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, authorities said there were no signs of a violent crime.

However, in December, the corresponding autopsy revealed that the actor and comedian had died mainly from ketamine consumption. Other factors, such as coronary artery disease and medication to treat his opioid addiction, also contributed to his loss.

Before he passed away, Perry spoke in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” about his constant use of ketamine to treat his depression and other pain.