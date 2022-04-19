Three explosions that caused an as yet undetermined number of victims were registered this Tuesday in a school in a neighborhood of KabulAfghanistan, mostly populated by members of the Shia Hazara community, the Afghan police announced.

“More than 16 people have been taken to hospital by security forces“, were the words of Asif Hamraz, a resident of the area where the attacks took place, to the ‘EFE’ media agency.

The explosions occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid school, in the Dasht-e-Barshi neighborhood, in the west of the Afghan capital.Y “caused victims among our Shia brothersKabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter, without elaborating.

There were several explosions.

The explosions took place when the children were leaving class, according to a witness told the ‘AFP’ media agency.

Afghans are no strangers to attacks of this nature

The number of such attacks in Afghanistan decreased after the Taliban took power last August and the total withdrawal of US troops, after 20 years of presence in the country and permanent conflict.

Taliban fighters at the home of former Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid.

The attacks that have been perpetrated in recent months have been mostly claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K), a branch of the jihadist group that operates in Afghanistan.

Dasht-e-Barshi is home to many members of the Hazara minority, who have been marginalized and persecuted for many years in this predominantly Sunni country.

This Kabul neighborhood has been the scene of several attacks claimed by the IS-K group, which regards the Hazaras as heretics.

The Taliban claim to have defeated this group, but analysts estimate that it remains the biggest threat to the current leadership of Afghanistan.

EFE and AFP