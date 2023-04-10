UpdateSeveral people were killed and injured in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. This is reported by the local police. Five people were killed, including the gunman, and at least nine people were injured. The shooting took place in a bank building. The perpetrator was an employee of the bank. He was later identified as Connor Sturgeon (23).

Local police received a report of an armed person at the Old National Bank in the center of the city with a population of about 625,000 around 8:30 am (local time). The historic 1837 building is located in the 300 block of East Main Street.

The first officers arrived at the bank a few minutes later. At that moment, shots were still heard in the building. Then it also came to an exchange of shots between the police and the gunman who was carrying a rifle. Two officers were injured, one seriously. 26-year-old agent Nickolas Wilt was hit in the head.

Dismissal

According to the local police chief, Paul Humprey, the shooter has been 'neutralised'. He is among the dead. An investigation is still underway into how the perpetrator died. The man's identity or motives have not yet been released. The police did announce that he has a 'link with the bank'. It may be an employee of the bank, but more likely it is a former employee, the police reported.

His name was released by police several hours after the shooting. It concerns 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee of the bank. He livestreamed his act in the building on Instagram. The police have had that video taken offline. CNN reports, based on a source close to the investigation, that Sturgeon had been told he would be fired. The young man is said to have written a letter or email prior to his act announcing the shooting.

Many officers attended the shooting in downtown Louisville. The incident took place in a bank building, near the baseball stadium. © via REUTERS



Governor’s close friends passed away

The FBI also reported the shooting and dispatched agents. All nine injured have been sent to a nearby hospital. Two of them are in serious condition. Police cordoned off the area. The five dead were found in the building. It concerns Joshua Barrick (40), Thomas Elliot (63), Juliana Farmer (45), James Tutt (64), and therefore also the shooter.

Andy Beshear, the Democratic governor of Kentucky, headed straight for the city in the southeast of the country. "Please pray for all affected families and for the city of Louisville," he wrote on Twitter. He later said in a press conference that "two close friends" of his were killed in the shooting. He describes one of the deceased persons as 'one of my best friends'. Another friend is injured in the hospital.

US President Joe Biden has been informed of the shooting.

Another shooting

About ten kilometers west, a man was shot dead with a firearm in a shooting at an educational institution in downtown Louisville on Monday after the bank shooting. The cause is unknown and the perpetrator is on the run.

Gun violence is commonplace in the vast country home to more than 330 million people. According to observers of gun ownership in the US, nearly a third of residents openly claim to own a firearm. But estimates say there are 120 privately owned firearms per 100 residents in the US. That would be an undisputed world record.

On Sunday night, four people were killed in a shooting in Orlando, Florida, which has been blamed on a “domestic dispute.” A man opened fire in an apartment, killed three people including a child and left the residence where he was shot in a shootout with officers. A short time later he died in a hospital.

Many officers flocked to the shooting in downtown Louisville. © via REUTERS



© via REUTERS





