Several people were killed and injured in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses building in the northern German city of Hamburg. According to German media, there are at least seven victims. Several people were also injured, of which at least two were seriously injured. The shooter was probably found dead in the building, a police spokesperson said.
#Multiple #dead #injured #shooting #Hamburg #shooter #presumed #dead
Escaped TBS’er Sherwin W. handed over by Spain
Sherwin W., the escaped forensic prisoner who was arrested in Spain two weeks ago, has been surrendered. He arrived at...
Leave a Reply