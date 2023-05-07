UPDATESeveral people have been killed in a shooting at a shopping mall in Texas. The local authorities could not say how many victims were involved on Saturday afternoon (local time). Several people have also been injured.

The suspected perpetrator has died, according to a police spokesperson. CNN previously reported, based on an anonymous source, that the police had launched a large-scale search for a possible second shooter, but the police have since said that the authorities believe that the perpetrator acted alone.

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, 40 kilometers northeast of Dallas.

According to local TV station WFAA-TV, police have reported several victims, including children. An eyewitness told the Associated Press that he saw several bodies lying on the floor, in pools of blood and covered with white sheets. “It looked like they were kids,” said Fontayne Payton, who was in the mall at the time of the shooting. See also Wave of robberies in shopping malls exposes public security crisis in Chile

Fire Chief Jonathan Boys said nine victims were taken to area hospitals. He could not yet give numbers of other victims or possible deaths. It would concern victims between the ages of 5 and 61. Police will hold a press conference later Saturday night.

Police, firefighters and shoppers fleeing the mall at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen. © via REUTERS

