The BBC speaks on the basis of local journalists of 31 dead and 87 injured. The first explosion was at a Shia mosque in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Islamic State (IS) has admitted to carrying out the attack in the mosque. Despite being in power in Afghanistan, the Taliban were unable to prevent the attack by the extremist Sunni group. The mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif was busy just before the explosion because of Ramadan.