Several people have been killed and injured in a series of explosions in northern Afghanistan. The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility.
The BBC speaks on the basis of local journalists of 31 dead and 87 injured. The first explosion was at a Shia mosque in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.
Islamic State (IS) has admitted to carrying out the attack in the mosque. Despite being in power in Afghanistan, the Taliban were unable to prevent the attack by the extremist Sunni group. The mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif was busy just before the explosion because of Ramadan.
In addition, a roadside bomb went off in Kabul. Two children were said to have been injured. A car bomb went off at a police station in the city of Kunduz, where Dutch units had previously been stationed. Four people were said to have been killed and nearly 20 injured.
Not the first attacks this week
These are not the first attacks in the country this week. Earlier this week, 6 people were killed in explosions at a school in Kabul. Many of the victims were children.
