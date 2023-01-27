Seven people have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said. Ten people were also injured. The perpetrator has been killed. The police speak of a terrorist attack. The shooting took place in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in the Israeli-sieged part of the city.

The gunman opened fire as people left the synagogue after the Sabbath observance. He was shot when he tried to flee in a car. According to local media, the police are still looking for another suspect.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian movement Hamas, which the EU considers terrorist, has, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz let it be known that the shooting a retaliation is for Israel’s army action in the West Bank on Thursday.

The army killed nine people in a raid on a refugee camp near Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip followed, which Israel responded with airstrikes.

The United States has immediately condemned the suspected terrorist attack at the synagogue, Reuters news agency reports. The visit of Minister Antony Blinken of Foreign Affairs to Israel next week will continue as usual, according to a spokesman for the ministry.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the shooting. He says he is “deeply concerned” about the flare-up of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Correction (January 27, 2023): An earlier version of this article stated that the shooting took place in the Israeli part of Jerusalem, but it is a part of the city that was annexed by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1968. That has been corrected above.