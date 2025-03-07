At least two people have dead And three others have been injured in a traffic accident recorded on Thursday afternoon at the N-433, at the height of Aracena (Huelva). This is confirmed by 112, belonging to the Andalusian Emergency Agency, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Board.

The event took place around 5:00 p.m., at kilometer 81 of the road, at which time 112 received the first of several notices that warned of A frontal collision between several vehicles in which they indicated that there were people trapped. Until the place they moved, activated by the Coordinating Chamber, members of the 061 Health Emergency Center, which has mobilized a helicopter, the Civil Guard of Traffic and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

Sources of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Service confirmed that They had to release a person of one of the sinister vehicles that was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital.

On the other hand, the health services confirmed that there were finally two deceased people -two men of 47 and 70 years of age. Besides, They attended to three others which were injured from different consideration -two women aged 18 and 38 (evacuated to Medical Center in Aracena) and a 37 -year -old man, referred to the Riotinto regional hospital.