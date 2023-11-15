A strong multiple crash occurred in the last hours in USAspecifically in Lickin County, Ohio. The accident occurred on Interstate 70 and It involved five vehicles, including a truck and a bus carrying high school students. The result of the dramatic event was six deadthree of them teenagers who were on the school trip and eighteen injured.

While the cause of the accident is still being investigated, it is known that it occurred shortly before 9 AM (ET) on Tuesday on the aforementioned road, according to Sean Grady, director of the Licking County emergency management agency, and replied Univision. The bus, which was rented for this particular trip, carried students from a Tuscarawas Valley school and chaperones from the Local School District. In total, also including the driver, there were fifty-five people in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The tragic accident of a school bus in Ohio, United States

According to what the cited authority mentioned, The crash involved five vehicles, three of them ended up on fire, and a truck collided with the back of the bus.. As a result, Two eighteen-year-old students and one fifteen-year-old student died. In addition, there were three other fatalities who were traveling in another vehicle involved.

Along with those killed by the tragic event, Fifteen students, the bus driver and other drivers at the scene were also injured.. All of them had to be transferred to a health center to receive medical attention and, according to the first reports, their lives were not in danger.

🔴USA 🇺🇸| #Fatal accident on I-70 in eastern #Ohio : at least 5 vehicles, including a truck and a bus carrying HS Band high school students, were involved in a pileup Tuesday. Authorities say at least six people are dead, including three teenagers, and dozens more injured. pic.twitter.com/6VrBzzA0ui — Nanana365 (@nanana365media) November 15, 2023

After the accident occurred, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine used his X account, the social network formerly known as Twitter, to send his condolences and say that the flags on public buildings in the state are at half-mast.