Xbox Game Pass It is a service like a huge number of games available to all its users. However, it cannot accommodate all the titles that are currently available. In this way, with each announcement of new deliveries for this service, the games that will leave this platform in a matter of days are also revealed, and If you are a Battlefield fan, we have bad news for you this time.

Through its official site, Xbox has revealed that multiple Battlefield games, as well as EA Play, They will no longer be available in Game Pass starting November 30, 2023. These titles are:

–Anvil (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Battlefield 1943 (Console) EA Play

–Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) EA Play

–Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) EA Play

–Disc Room (Cloud, Console and PC)

–EastwardEdit (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Grid (Console) EA Play

From this list, EastwardEditone of the most acclaimed indie titles of recent years, can be considered one of the biggest losses for this service, this along with three different Battlefield installments. However, this is not all, as it has also been announced that a couple of expansions and DLC are now available for three specific experiences. These are:

Grounded: Make It and Break It – Available now

“Create, share and embark on new adventures with powerful in-game tools in the latest update to Grounded’s Make It and Break It. Plus, discover a ton of new features and content for veterans and newcomers alike!”

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XV: Nordics and Greenland – Available now

“We revisit the Northern Europe region with an update that includes Iceland, Greenland, Svalbard, Faroe, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. It includes 10 improved cities, more than 90 points of interest, 5 new handcrafted airports and 9 activities that showcase this beautiful region of our planet. Available now as a free update”

Valorant: It’s time to duel or die with Agent Iso in Episode_07 // Act III – Available now

“Chinese agent Iso dismantles the opposition with the calculated mastery of an experienced fixer-for-hire. Reconfiguring Radianite’s ambient energy into bulletproof protection, he confidently steps forward into his next duel to the death, no matter the odds. Game Pass members can instantly unlock this agent with their membership!”

Of these three, it stands out Grounded: Make It and Break It. Let’s remember that this survival title has been growing constantly. Even before its official release, the developers have done everything possible to give players a unique experience, and each expansion has increased the number of missions and tasks at our disposal. Similarly, The update of Microsoft Flight Simulator draws a lot of attention, which continues to give a lot to talk about.

On related topics, these are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass during the second half of November. Similarly, Game Pass failed to meet its goals for the third year in a row.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real shame to see these games leave Xbox Game Pass. However, the platform has to let certain things go to give the necessary space to other titles. It is best to take full advantage of every game on this service before it is too late.

Via: Xbox