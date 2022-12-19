Zapopan, Jalisco.- A multiple accident occurred between four cars on road federal Zapopan – Colotlán the night of this Sunday left a balance of at least six people injuredat least two lanes in both directions had to be closed during the rescue maneuvers.

The incident occurred in the kilometer 9 of the road in question in the Zapopan – Colotlán direction, although due to the seriousness of the accident, both directions were affected and it was necessary to close one lane in each direction.

The first responders were members of the Urban Search and Rescue Group, USAR of Jalisco, who took notice of the victims, who had to be transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention.

Elements of Firemen to perform the cleaning of the asphalt folder and preventive insurance of the vehicles as well as for the bailing out of the wounded.

For now The causes of the accident are unknown. as well as which vehicle was the one that caused the collisions between the other cars.

Regarding the identities of people injured are unknown their identities, but unofficially it was learned that their state of health was stable and out of danger.

As for the vehicles, there is no precise data, but at least there are two vans involvedtype jeep in silver color and explorer in dark color, the clearing work is still in process.

Information in progress.