continue today, June 9, 2023the Multiplayer.it Summer of Gamesthe container of events dedicated to video games that are concentrated in a particular way in this first part of June 2023, with another very full day of appointments, as we can see from plan.

The live stream on Twitch will continue from 15:00 to 24:00 uninterruptedly, so it’s also a real marathon today, after yesterday’s intense program that featured Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which we followed, commented and translated live during the evening.

In the brand new editorial lounge you will therefore find the usual Pierpaolo, Alessio and Giordana to whom Aligi will also be added today, who will also give us a practical demonstration of Lies of P in the dedicated live broadcast.

Starting from 15:00 on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel will therefore start the Day 2 of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games: the program includes a large amount of chats with the editorial staff in the afternoon, connections with Francesco and Vincenzo from Los Angeles but also some specific events including the main one of the evening or the Tribeca Games Spotlight:

Let’s Play the Lies of P demo with Aligi

Let’s Play of Resident Evil 4 with Pierpaolo and Alessio

Tribeca Games Spotlight starting at 21:00

During the afternoon and evening there will also be various connections with Francesco and Vincenzo who are in Los Angeles, who will show us the Summer Game Fest fair from the inside since today and tomorrow they have various appointments fixed directly on the show floor.

On our pages you will also find the complete calendar with all the other appointments of this rich videogame summer. We will follow all events live on Twitch and on our pages you will find the complete coverage, including news, specials and insights.

You can follow it stream within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android.