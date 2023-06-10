There Multiplayer.it Summer of Games continues today, June 10, with the third day of live and lots of content, reported as per tradition in plan daily that you find below.

There direct will start as usual at 15.00 on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel and will include many events, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom played by Giordana, Resident Evil 4 played by Pierpaolo and Alessio, an editorial tournament of Street Fighter 6 and lots of chat between drinks and meals.

Two moments in particular will mark the day: at 18.00 we will follow with you the Wholesome Directwhile at 19.00 there will be the Future Games Show and we expect to see several interesting things, which we will comment on live.

There will obviously be connections with Vincenzo and Francesco from Los Angeles for the point on the situation, as well as the latest updates on what was shown behind closed doors and not during the Summer Game Fest 2023.

Have you taken a look at the complete calendar with all the other appointments of this rich gaming summer? We will follow all events live on Twitch and on our pages you will find the complete coverage, including news, specials and insights.

You can follow the streaming within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on the our Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Sign up to receive notifications of new videos! We also remind you to subscribe to our Telegram group.